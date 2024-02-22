Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session with growth, and turnover amounted to 7.69 million RON (1.42 million euros) after 40 minutes from the start of transactions.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.45%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, recorded an increase of 0.40%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.34%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.32%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was down by 0.41%, and BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.61%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+15%), Condmag (+14.29%) and COMCM SA Constanta (+10.62%).

On the other hand, Artego (-9.74%), Electroarges (-5.61%) and Aerostar (-1.59%) shares were down.