Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange opened Thursday's session down, and the value of the transactions made half an hour after the opening amounted to 5.7 million RON (1.17 million euros).

The BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a decrease of 0.23%, the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, recorded a decline of 0.21% , while the BET-FI index of SIFs rose by 0.18%.

BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, recorded a depreciation of 0.52%.'

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, opened down by 0.26%, and the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, recorded a depreciation of 0.07 %.

Rompetrol Well Services (2.44%), Alro (2.28%) and Altur (1.98%) recorded the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of the companies Prebet (-4.55%), Nuclearelectrica (-1.83%) and BRD (-1.47%) were down.AGERPRES