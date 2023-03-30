 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's trading session down

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session down on almost all indices, with transactions of 2.61 million lei (528,817.21 euros) being carried out in the first 30 minutes from the start of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, depreciated 0.09%, while the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, opened 0.08% lower, told Agerpres.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip extended index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 0.05%, while the benchmark for mutual fund returns, BET-BK, was up 0.09%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was up 0.71% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, was down 0.53%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, dropped 0.23%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by COMCM Constanta (+8.97%), SIF 4 Muntenia (+5.43%) and the BET Patria Tradeville ETF (+2.40%).

On the other hand, Promateris (-3.77%), IAR Brasov (-2.66%) and Rompetrol Well Services (-2.10%) shares were down.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.