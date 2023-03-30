Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's trading session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session down on almost all indices, with transactions of 2.61 million lei (528,817.21 euros) being carried out in the first 30 minutes from the start of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, depreciated 0.09%, while the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, opened 0.08% lower, told Agerpres.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip extended index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 0.05%, while the benchmark for mutual fund returns, BET-BK, was up 0.09%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was up 0.71% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, was down 0.53%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, dropped 0.23%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by COMCM Constanta (+8.97%), SIF 4 Muntenia (+5.43%) and the BET Patria Tradeville ETF (+2.40%).

On the other hand, Promateris (-3.77%), IAR Brasov (-2.66%) and Rompetrol Well Services (-2.10%) shares were down.