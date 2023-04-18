Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session higher on most indices, with transactions of 2,258 million RON (456,925 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, went up by 0.20%, while the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained, opened up by 0.19%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers advanced by 0.24%, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK, increased by 0.30%.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies rose by 0.62%, and the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG increased by 0.13%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, went down by 0.01%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Altur (+6%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+4.29%) and Oil Terminal (+1.89%).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Teraplast (-0.99%), Transelectrica (-0.40%) and Transport Trade Services (-0.37%).