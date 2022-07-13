Bucharest Stock Exchange opens upwards Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session on an upward trend and 2.19 million RON (442,663 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first half an hour after the start of the trading session.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, went up 0.18% percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares also increased by 0.18 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers gained 0.11 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK went up 0.18 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dropped 0.59 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG also gained 0.38 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was down 0.18 percent.

According to BVB, the largest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Turbomecanica (5.38%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (1.66%) and Electrica (1.39%).

On the other hand, decreases were registered in the shares of Rompetrol Rafinare (-4.52%), Transilvania Investments Alliance (-2.36%) and SIF Muntenia (-0.99%).AGERPRES