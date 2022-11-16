Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session with growth on all indices, with transactions of 4.45 million RON (908,595 euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.89%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from the BSE, appreciated by 0.86%.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.83%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 1.09 %.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.58%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 1.07%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.08%.

According to BVB information, Electrica (+9.86%), Romcab (+5.75%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (+3.23%) recorded the biggest increases in the share value.

On the other hand, Dafora (-4.92%), Romcarbon (-2.41%) and Chimcomplex (-2.37%) were down.