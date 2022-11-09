 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the red

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session downwards, and the BET-index which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 companies registered a 0.23 percent drop in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.22 percent drop, whereas the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decline of 0.02 percent. The BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, was down by 0.29 percent.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decline by 0.22 percent, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK lost 0.01 percent.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was the only one increasing by 0.07 percent, 30 minutes after the start of transactions.

The total value of transactions amounted to 1.33 million lei (286,147.41 EUR).

According to the BVB information, COMCM (+7.76pct), Alro (+1.77pct) and Nuclearelectrica (+1.37pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Compa (-10.71pct), Black Sea Tourism, Hotels, Restaurants (-1.77pct) and Impact Developer&Contractor (-1.48pct) were down.

