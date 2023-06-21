Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's trading session higher.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session higher, with transactions of 1.82 million RON (366,802 EUR), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.19pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, rose by 0.17pct.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an increase by 0.09pct, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, stagnated.

The SIF's BET-FI index was down 0.52pct, and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, was up 0.34pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.23pct.

According to the BVB information, Carbochim (+14.92pct), UAMT (+14.72pct) and Prebet SA Aiud (+9pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of the Turbomecanica (-1.61pct), Aerostar (-1.28pct) and IAR SA Brasov (-0.83pct) were down.