Bucharest stock market opens higher on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise, and with 1.056 million RON (216,326 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.04 percent, while the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares dipped 0.06 percent, Agerpres.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers inched up 0.06 percent, and the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK lost 0.02 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies advanced 0.15 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.2 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market dipped 0.17 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Condmag (7.14 percent), Electroarges (4.46 percent) and Dafora (4.17 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Chimcomplex SA Borzesti (-8.79 percent), Electrica (-2.38 percent) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-2.34 percent).