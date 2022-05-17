 
     
Bucharest stock market opens in the green on Tuesday

F. P.
bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened its Tuesday's trading session on the rise on almost all indices, and 5.89 million RON (1.19 million euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 35 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose by 1.04%, and the BET-Plus index, of the top liquid 37 shares increased by 1.04%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.85%,while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.73%.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped by 0.12%, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose by 1%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.45%.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Electroarges (11.17%), Altur (9.09%) and Cemacon (7.58%).

On the other hand, the issuers on a downward trend were AAGES (-6.06%), Evergent Investments (-4.44) and Zentiva (-1.89%). AGERPRES

