Bucharest stock market opens in the red on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened its Thursday's trading session downwards, with 6.839 million RON (1.382 million euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, went down by 1.24%, and the BET-Plus index, of the top liquid 37 shares, also went down by 1.25%.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers decreased by 1.16%,while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK, also lost 1.04%.The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped by 0.48%, as well as the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG, shrinking by 1.01%.The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was down 1.06%According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Altur (12.79%), Socep (2.5%) and Antibiotice (1.51%).On the other hand, the issuers on a downward trend were Condmag (-5.88%), Turbomecanica (-3.69%) and Romgaz (-3.33%).AGERPRES