Bucharest stock market opens Thursday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session lower, and 5.57 million RON (1.1 ml euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 0.02 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares was also down 0.02 percent, Agerpres informs.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers fell 0.06 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK inched up 0.01 percent.The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies advanced 0.55 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG was down 0.80 percent.The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market picked up 0.32 percent.According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Farmaceutica Remedia (+2.35 percent), Fondul Proprietatea (+1.49 percent), and Digi (+1.27 percent).Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Mecanica Ceahlau (-5.38 percent), Impact (-2.23 percent), and BVB (-1.39 percent).