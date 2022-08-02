Bucharest stock market opens Tuesday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session downwards, with 2.247 million RON (456,071 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, lost 0.07 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares wend down 0.12 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers decreased by 0.08 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK lost 0.06 percent, Agerpres.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies inched up 0.15 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG "went down" 0.23 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market went up 0.39 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Carbochim (7.39 percent), Prebet (3.36 percent) and Antibiotics (2.69 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Mecanica Ceahlau (-11.76 percent), Electroarges (-6.51 percent) and Romcab (-5.16 percent).