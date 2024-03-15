Bucharest stocks close Friday session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed the Friday session in the red, with the main BET index recording a 0.30% depreciation, up to 16,246.54 points. BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid stocks on the Stock Exchange, registered a decline of 0.29%.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, depreciated by 0.37%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 1.06% .

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, rose by only 0.01%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, closed down by

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an advance of 0.02%.

The total value of the transactions registered on Friday at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) amounted to over 132 million RON (26.5 million euros), of which over 95%, respectively 126.1 million RON (25.3 million of euros), represented the transactions with shares.

Electrica shares were the most traded in the last session of the week on the BVB Regulated Market, the value of exchanges registered with these securities being 62.01 million RON. In the top of the most traded shares were those of OMV Petrom, with a turnover of 16.55 million RON, and of the Hidroelectrica company, with 14.93 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (+8.18%), Erste Group Bank (+4.51%) and Electroarges (+3.30%).

At the opposite end, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Prefab (-10.33%), Bermas (-9.40%) and Romcab (-8.93%).