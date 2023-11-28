 
     
Bucharest stocks close Tuesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session up on almost all indices, with a total trading value of 83.31 million lei (16.75 million euros), told Agerpres.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica - a turnover of 38.21 million lei, Banca Transilvania, with 6.53 million lei, and Fondul Proprietatea, with 5.36 million lei.

The main BET index rose 0.15% to 14,687.50 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the performance of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, increased 0.12%.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index, of the 25 most liquid stocks, closed up 0.17%, and the SIF index, BET-FI, rose 0.58%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, gained 0.19%, while BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, rose 0.12%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed down 0.08%.

The best performances were recorded by Comelf (+9.26%), Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (+3.93%) and Farmaceutica Remedia (+2.22%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Electromagnetica (-7.14%), Biofarm (-2.20%) and Rompetrol Well Services (-2.11%).

