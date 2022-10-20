Bucharest stocks open Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business the turnover stood at 605,754 RON (122,896 euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, picked up 0.41 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares also gained 0.39 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.38 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.40 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies advanced 0.31 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.16 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market dipped 0.06 percent.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Aquila Part Prod (+5.84 percent), Romcarbon (+1.67 percent) and Sphera Franchise Group (+1.59 percent).

Conversely, the top three fallers were Electromagnetica (-1.43 percent), Antibiotice (-0.79 percent) and Rompetrol Rafinare (-0.65 percent).