Bucharest Tribunal extends by 30 days pre-trial detention of Tate brothers

The Bucharest Tribunal on Tuesday extended for another 30 days the preventive detention of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate in a case in which they are being investigated for setting up an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape, told Agerpres.

Also, the court replaced preventive detention for Georgiana Manuela Naghel and Alexandra-Luana Radu with house arrest.

The decision is not final.

According to the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) the Tate brothers, both British citizens, and the two young women set up an organised criminal group for the purpose of extortion, lodging and exploitation, by forcing women to create materials of a lewd nature intended to be broadcast for a fee on special websites. The two allegedly obtained important sums of money from such activities.

So far, six victims sexually exploited by the group led by the two British brothers have been identified.

During the investigation, DIICOT prosecutors seized several assets owned by the Tate brothers in Romania, including real estate and luxury cars.