Bucharest unemployment rate steady at 1.10 pct in June

Bucharest City's unemployment rate as of end-June was steady at 1.10 percent, as 13,437 jobless were registered with the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM).

Out of the total of 13,437 unemployed, 7,109 are women. 1,309 were collecting unemployment benefit, and 12,128 were not. All the unemployed in the AMOFM Bucharest records come from urban areas, AMOFM said in a release.

The unemployed with high school education account for the highest share of the total number of jobless in the AMOFM Bucharest records (37.17 pct), followed by those with higher education (24.35 pct), medium school graduates (17.55 pct), and vocational school graduates (16.45 pct).

The unemployed with completed post-secondary education account for 3.31 pct of the total registered unemployed, and those with primary education or with no studies - for 1.17 pct.

By employability determined by profiling, 1,921 people are very difficult to employ, 4,378 are difficult to employ, 3,912 are moderately difficult to employ, and 3,226 are easily employable.AGERPRES