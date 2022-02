The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City is 31.42 cases per 1,000 population on Monday, marking the fourth straight day of decline, the Public Health Directorate announced.

The indicator was 32.8 per 1,000 population the day before.The notification rate has risen sharply since the beginning of 2022, from 0.72 cases per 1,000 population on January 1, to a peak of 38.10 on February 13, but has since taken to a steady downward trend. (AGERPRES)