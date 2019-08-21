Bulgarians and Romanians rank last in EU in terms of booking vacations online

Half of the internet users in the European Union have booked their accommodations or travels online in 2017, Bulgarians and Romanians ranking last with only 17 percent, 18 percent respectively, of the internet users who booked their vacations via the internet, the data released on Wednesday by Eurostat informs.

At the opposite pole, the online booking of vacations is most common among internet users of Luxembourg (73 percent), Finland (65 percent) and Germany (64 percent).The Eurostat data showed that the booking of accommodations or travels via the internet is more frequent among users aged between 25 and 34 (55 percent) and less common among internet users aged between 16 and 24 (41 percent) and those between 65 and 74 (47 percent).The situation is similar in Romania, the booking via internet is more frequent among users aged between 25 and 34 (24 percent) and less frequent among users aged between 16 and 24 (14 percent), as well as those aged between 65 and 74 (9 percent).