Business Forum Romania - Kingdom of Thailand to be held on Tuesday in Bucharest

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Bucharest Municipality (CCIB) on Tuesday organises the Romania - Kingdom of Thailand Business Forum, as part of the economic mission organised by the Association of Thai Producers and Exporters (TEMA), which is paying a visit to Bucharest over September 16-18.

The special guest of the event is Sarayoot Kalayanamit, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Romania. The Forum will be opened and moderated by the CCIB head, Sorin Dimitriu."The Forum's main mission is to establish contacts between the representatives of the Romanian business environment and members of the economic mission of the Kingdom of Thailand, who operate in fields such as: healthcare and skincare products (including plant oils), light industry (crocodile skin products, T-shirts), consumer goods, Thai fruits (dry, processed), dry fish, rice, orchids," said the organisers.The representatives of the Thai companies will have thus the opportunity to make a short presentation of their activity and cooperation opportunities with the Romanian companies, after which they will have a dialogue with the businessmen from our country, who are interested in finding new clients, suppliers or business partners, and also in learning about the investments conditions and possibilities.On the same day, Tuesday, between 4.30 and 6.30 pm, on the same location, there will be held the "Thai fruits Festival," where there will be exhibited a large range of fruits from this country and there will be presented the traditional manner in which they are consumed.