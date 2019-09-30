Business Ministry organises on Monday the 'Entrepreneur Day'

The Ministry of Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship organises on Monday "the Entrepreneur Day," en event which marks the moment of recognizing the continuity of the Romanian entrepreneurship.

Throughout the event, which represents a first for the Romanian entrepreneurship community, models of Romanian business and family business will be presented, which combine tradition and innovation, and turn the stories into successful brands.On 30 September 1864, Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza promulgates the law on establishing the Chambers of Commerce, providing traders with services in the sphere of commercial and industrial education, and international relations, and through the Princely Decree No. 1363, the first 15 Chambers of Commerce and Industry were established in the territory of the United Principalities.This year marks 155 years of partnership between the chamber system, business milieu and public institutions.