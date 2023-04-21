Business operators may hire half-time teens upon turning 16

Under an amendment tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and passed on Friday by the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, business operators may hire students half-time upon reaching the age of 16, according to the legal provisions in force, and the activity provided is equivalent to practical training.

Another amendment, tabled by the National Liberal Party (PNL), adds to the education draft laws the definition of pre-university technological education in a dual system as a form of organisation of high school and post-high school technological education in public and/or private education establishments of high school education, in post-high school establishments with legal personality or as organisations without a legal personality, within high schools with a legal personality or in non-university tertiary collegial highs schools that operate within higher education establishments, told Agerpres.

Business operators providing practical training to students can award scholarships, at least equal to the scholarships from public funds for technological high school education, and can finance other expenses for the quality training of students, reads another amendment initiated by the PSD floor group.

The committee also approved a PSD amendment under which the territorial administrative units can support dual technological high school education by financing some expenses of the nature of investment, material expenses, scholarships and incentives for students and the staff involved in education, mobility and professional training expenses.

A partnership contract between one or more business operators or between associative structures/a consortium of business operators, educational establishments and one or more territorial administrative units establishes the conditions of collaboration, the rights and obligations of the parties, as well as the costs to be covered by the partners. It will cover at least the period of 3/4 years of study, according to another PAS amendment adopted by the Education Committee.