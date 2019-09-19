 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Busteni, Sovata and Sighisoara, cheapest autumn tourist destinations

romaniatv.net
crucea caraiman

Busteni, Sovata and Sighisoara are the localities with the cheapest accommodation options in Romania, the price per night in a 3-star hotel during the autumn months amounting on average to 27 euros, 29 euros, 34 euros, respectively, according to a press release of the search engine momondo.ro sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. 

As for the destinations at the Black Sea, the resorts with cheap accommodation options during the autumn months are Eforie Nord, Neptun and Constanta, and the average rates for a night in a three-star hotel for September - November are 30 euros, 32 euros and 36 euros, respectively. 

In addition, the lowest average prices for accommodation in cities can be found in Timisoara, Sibiu or Iasi, one night in 3-star hotels ranging between 37 and 39 euros. 

Large cities, such as Cluj-Napoca or Bucharest, are in the top of the search, most likely being helped by the presence of international airports. 

The most expensive resort for accommodation in the autumn months in three-star hotels is Baile Tusnad, where one night costs 60 euros on average.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.