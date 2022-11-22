BVB opens on the rise on Tuesday, more than one hour after the start of operations

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session higher, with transactions of 2.62 million RON (530,350 EUR), carried out more than one hour after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange increased by 0.04 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 0.03 percent increase.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decrease by 0.03pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK also dropped by 0.13pct.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decline by 0..64pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.35pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, declined by 0.47pct.

According to the BVB information, SIF Hotels (+7.62pct), Dafora (+7.41pct) and Mecanica Ceahlau (+4.76pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-9.64pct), Romcab (-6.28pct) and SIF4 Muntenia (-2.45pct) were down.