BVB stocks close Friday trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed Friday's session higher, with almost all indices up, on total trades of RON 25.367 million (5.19 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks was up 0.56%, up to 10,890.38 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks increased by 0.58%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.33%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.94%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 1.01%, while the BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, advanced 0.17%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was up 0.46%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with RON 3.61 million in trades, followed by Erste Group Bank, which generated trades worth RON 3.5 million, and Fondul Proprietatea, with trades of RON 1.65 million.

The top three risers were Erste Group Bank (+9.11%), Farmaceutica Remedia (+4.23%), and Impact Developer&Contractor (+3.36%).

The top three fallers were Mecanica Ceahlau (-3.01%), Dafora (-2.82%) and Evergent Investments (-1.94%).