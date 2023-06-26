BVB stocks close Monday's trading session lower.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed lower on Monday, with trades of RON 35.17 million lei (EUR 7.1 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declined 0.35%, to 11,956.95 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks followed suit.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell by 0.45%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.61%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.95%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, decreased by 0.38%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.42%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, with RON 5.11 million in trades, followed by Fondul Proprietatea, which generated trades worth RON 2.82 million, and Bittnet Systems, with trades of RON 2.51 million.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Comelf (+12.93%), Carbochim (+12.28%), and Antibiotice (+9.21%)

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Sinteza (-14.53%), STK Emergent (-10.45%), and Armatura (-10.06%)