BVB stocks close Monday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed lower on Monday on trades of RON 60.01 million lei (EUR 12.07 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, with RON 28.07 million in trades, followed by Banca Transilvania, which generated trades worth RON 4.29 million, and Fondul Proprietatea, with trades of RON 3.69 million.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declined 0.17% to 14,665.60 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks went down 0.14%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell by 0.33%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.32%.

The BET-FI index of financial investment stocks decreased by 1.22%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, decreased by 0.16%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.18%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Electromagnetica (+14.29%), Carbochim (+2.7%) and Romcarbon (+2.37%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (-4.81%), Romcab (-3.90%) and SIF4 Muntenia (-3.88%).