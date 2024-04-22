Subscription modal logo Premium

BVB stocks open Monday's trading session higher

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Monday on trades of RON 3.046 million (EUR 612,213) half an hour into the trading session.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.47%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.46%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.53%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.60%.

The BET-FI index of financial brokerage stocks increased by 0.83%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.14%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Rompetrol Rafinare (+3.68%), Socep (+2.42%) and Digi Communications NV (+1.81%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were COMCM Constanta (-7.72%), Prefab (-6.91%) and Armatura (-2.99%).

