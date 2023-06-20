BVB stocks open Tuesday's trading session lower.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with trades of RON 1.3 million (EUR 266,838) 35 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declined 0.08%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks fell by 0.10%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 0.05%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.19%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks was down 0.12%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.08%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.23%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were UAMT (+14.79%), Prefab (+6.45%), and Altur (+3.09%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Chimcomplex (-2.37%), BVB (-2.06%), and Conpet (-1.37%) .