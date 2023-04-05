Caciu: Installment of excise duties no longer accepted

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu announces that the Government has approved, on Wednesday, an emergency ordinance amending the Tax Procedure Code regarding the granting of simplified and classic installments.

"Installment of excise duties is no longer accepted. Neither the classic nor the simplified one. On the simplified installment side, excise duties, withholding tax and gambling taxes are no longer accepted for installments. Obviously, the so-called instruments are being used so that the installment is no longer used as an instrument for delaying, more than it should be, some taxes to the state budget. In the sense that the intervention on the modification of the installment can only be done once during the granting of the installment. It also raises the level of guarantees to be deposited for the classic installment and increases the interest rate for simplified installments, in the sense that it is equalised with the interest rate for the classic installment," the minister told a press conference held at the Victoria Palace.

According to a press release issued by the Government, the normative act amends and completes the legal framework for the collection of budget debts, so as to "ensure an increase in the collection rate" of revenues to the consolidated state budget.