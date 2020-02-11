Calls taken last year by 112 emergency service at 11,301,881, almost half non-emergencies

Romania's 112 emergency service operators have taken 11,301,881 calls last year, almost half of which - specifically 48.1 percent - were not real emergencies, but mistake, prank or insulting calls, or requests for other information, representatives of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) said on Tuesday.

"Calls with 112 should be placed only if you need the authorities' help," said STS spokesman Catalin Chirca.He mentioned that peak hour is around 19:00 p.m., and the number of calls is lowest around 4:00 a.m. Most calls have been transferred to the Ambulance Service (55.4 pct), the Police (22.9 pct) and the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service-SMURD (16.9 pct).The number of calls registered in 2019 is by one and a half million less than in 2018.The 112 Single National Emergency Call System was implemented in Romania in 2004 and is being managed by STS.

AGERPRES