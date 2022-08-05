Canoe-kayak: Catalin Chirila qualifies for his second final, 1.000-m C1, at World Chamionships in Halifax

Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila qualified, on Thursday, directly in the final of the 1,000 m single canoe event of the Canoe-Kayak World Championships in Halifax (Canada), after succeeding the same thing a day before in the 500 m race.

Chirila won the second series with a time of 3min59sec40/100 and qualified directly for the final scheduled for August 7. In the fight for first place, the only one that ensures direct qualification, Chirila defeated Brazilian Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos, the Tokyo Olympic champion and multiple world champion, by 30/1000.

Catalin Chirila, who competes in the single canoe category, is the only Romanian athlete who has already qualified for the finals at the World Championships: in the 500 m (Saturday) and the 1,000 m (Sunday), respectively, with good chances to win a medal, Agerpres.

The Romanian team participates with six athletes, led by head coach Florin Popescu in the World Championships in Halifax and their objective is a ranking on the 4th-6th places and one on the 6th-9th places.