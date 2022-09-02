Capping food prices would affect producers, there are no expectable price rises (AgriMin)

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea considers that capping food prices would affect producers, but maintains that there are no reasons for further price increases in the coming period.

"We must take into account the fact that, the moment we cap certain prices, the agricultural producers will be the ones to suffer in the first place. With this in mind, I think that we must do everything it takes to help the farmers till the land, because we all feed on the crops of the earth. (...) I don't expect price increases at this time because prices have settled for the products subject to processing, I don't see price increases now that energy cost tiers have been set and prices have been capped. There are no elements to give us reason to predict a rise in agri-food prices at this moment," the Agriculture Minister said on Friday during a visit to Arad (western Romania), told Agerpres.

On May 20, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu declared that a tentative reduction of the VAT rate for certain products against the backdrop of price increases might have no effect, and that from his point of view it would be preferable for the government to define a set of strategic products for which prices should be capped.