Carmaker Groupe Renault Romania extends production halt at Mioveni-based Dacia plant

Carmaker Groupe Renault Romania announced on Thursday in a release the extension of the production halt at the Mioveni-based Dacia plant.

According to the cited source, the decision was made in agreement with the social partners "in the context of the global spread of the novel coronavirus and of the health crisis developments".

"In order to resume production, the company is moving to take appropriate measures to ensure the protection of the employees during activity. The employees and business partners will be notified of Renault Romania Group's actions and the restart of production," the release said.

Groupe Renault Romania initially announced the halt of production at the Mioveni plant from March 17 until April 5, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu said on Thursday that Dacia representatives are preparing a production resumption scenario to protect the people's health, and voiced optimism that this will happen in the second half of April.

"After our meeting at the Government last night, I had a video conference with several industries, Dacia included, directly from the plant. They told me that they are preparing a production resumption scenario to make sure the people's health is protected. Just think that there are 16,000 employees there, but they are designing a workflow that should allow the observance of a 1 - 1.5 m distance between the employees, who will also have protective face masks, biocides, hand gels, so that they stay safe at work. This pleases me, because it means that these people are indeed thinking about resuming production," the minister told broadcaster Digi 24.