Case of Rotundu family/MAE: Representatives of the Romanian embassy in Copenhagen visited minor's parents on Sunday

Representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Copenhagen visited the Rotundu spouses on Sunday in the detention centers where they are currently being held.

"In the dialogue with the two Romanian citizens, the representatives of the diplomatic mission made sure that they knew their rights and provided them with informative material containing the most important rules that apply to detained people or placed under preventive custody in Denmark. The Romanian citizens stated that their rights are respected in the detention centers, that they had meetings with their lawyers and that they benefit from their support", according to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES.

At the same time, the Romanian diplomats informed the minor's parents about his state of health and confirmed to them that they are in permanent dialogue with the extended family members. They also underlined that the competent Romanian authorities pay special attention to the case, being notified and involved also the institutions of the Romanian state with attributions in the matter of assistance and protection of minors.

In the context of the visits, the representatives of the embassy initiated the legal steps necessary for the registration of the Danish birth certificate of the minor in the Romanian civil status registers, a process completed by the issuance on Sunday of the Romanian birth certificate, Agerpres.ro informs.

The MAE states that, according to the legal norms of the state of residence, the competent local authorities have started a social investigation, establishing on January 31, 2022 the measure of temporary placement on the minor. In this context, the representatives of the embassy established contact with a representative of the Danish municipality, the authority responsible for providing special support to children and their families, according to Danish law, and requested the support of the Danish authorities to obtain agreement to visit the minor.

The MAE, through the Romanian Embassy in Copenhagen, continues the dialogue with the Danish authorities, the minor's parents and their designated lawyers and provides consular protection and assistance to Romanian citizens according to their competences, in compliance with legal norms.

The maternal grandparents of the child Mathias Rotundu, located in Vaslui County, were the first to express their readiness to take care of him, and the National Authority for the Rights of the Child and Adoption started the evaluation procedures, the Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunity Gabriela Firea said on Monday on Facebook.

The Minister of the Family explained that he had asked the Danish authorities for a common solution for bringing the child of the Rotundu family to Romania.

The two Romanian parents of the child were detained by the Danish authorities after they went to the hospital with the minor, and the child is hospitalized in a medical unit in Denmark.