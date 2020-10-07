Cătălin Raiu, the president of FoRB Romania, was welcomed by Andrew Noble, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania

Cătălin Raiu, the president of FoRB Romania, was welcomed by His Excellency, Mr. Andrew Noble, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania, for a useful discussion on religious freedom in Romania and international cooperation on this issue.

Romania is encouraged to not only protect its existing diversity of religion and belief, but also to be an active promoter of this internationally, where it can provide a distinct perspective on preserving Freedom of Religion and Belief (FoRB) for all.

Cătălin Raiu has briefly presented his work as a member of the panel of experts on Freedom of Religion or Belief at OSCE, Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and also the most important goals and objectives of FoRB Romania in the months ahead, stressing the importance of the promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief for any democratic political regime.