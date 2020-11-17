Cazanciuc: Loan Agreement between Romania, IBRD for health sector was to be ratified Tuesday by plenum

The interim President of the Senate, Social-Democrat Robert Cazanciuc, points out that the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a program allocated to the health sector, was to be ratified in plenary sitting on Tuesday in order take effect, according to AGERPRES.

"Today, in the Senate's plenary sitting, we had to ratify the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, signed in New York on September 23, 2019, by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Government. It is about the Health Program for results, worth 557 million dollars, which provided for the increase in coverage with primary health care services for the uninsured population and the increase in health expenditures by addressing the existing institutional challenges. The loan agreement requires ratification by Parliament in order to enter into force," Cazanciuc wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Cazanciuc, "the brotherhood between PNL [National Liberal Party] and USR [Save Romania Union] blocks the activity of the Senate."

The Standing Bureau of the Senate, which establishes the program of the standing committees and the plenary sitting, did not meet on Monday, due to the lack of quorum.