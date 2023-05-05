Cazanciuc: The myth of freedom that drugs give you - the path to slavery

PSD Senator Robert Cazanciuc drew attention, on Friday, that the myth of freedom given by drugs actually represents the path to slavery for individuals who do not value life.

Cazanciuc participated on Thursday, at the "Spiru Haret" National College in Bucharest, together with the head of the Department of Toxicology at the Floreasca Clinical Hospital, Radu Tincu, in a discussion with the students about the dangers of drugs.

"The high school students understood from the debate that there is no shortcut to a carefree life, that a beautiful life can only be obtained through study and work, that there are no miraculous ways, only charlatans who want to sell illusions. To gain the trust of potential victims, drug dealers, i.e. criminals, use various methods, such as offering free 'happy pills' out of friendship, to create addiction to illegal substances. The myth of non-addictive drugs is, in fact, just another method to create addiction to substances that the dealers will sell expensively to the victims," Cazanciuc wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He explained that physical addiction does not set in immediately, being preceded by a mental one, and those who sell drugs know how to capture the attention of those who want to experiment, believing that nothing can happen to them.

"It is only a matter of time before drug users will have their health affected or put their lives in danger. Depending on the type of prohibited substance or the amount introduced into the body, there can be quick or long-term health consequences. Drugs can affect the nervous system so that you are paralyzed for life immediately by the very consumption of them or they can create a hallucinogenic effect so that you stumble over any object in your path that you can no longer see and remain there paralyzed or you can have the feeling that you are the chosen one to teach people how to fly with their own arms", added Robert Cazanciuc.

The PSD senator urges young people to learn and work to "be truly free".

He announces that dialogues will also follow with those called to apply the law against those who think they can sell illusions without them paying.