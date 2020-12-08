CCR's Dorneanu: The Constitution is our national identity document

The Constitution is the document of our national identity and in any rule of law there is a direct relationship between the degree of observance of the fundamental law and the level of protection of all values, said on Tuesday the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania) head Valer Dorneanu, on the occasion of the Romanian Constitution Day, according to AGERPRES.

"On December 8, Romania celebrates the Constitution Day, thus proclaimed by Law No. 120/1995, as a sign of homage paid to the Constitution approved by the national referendum of December 8, 1991. This has become the fundamental document by which, in Romania, the rule of law and constitutional democracy were founded. It was revised in 2003, when its construction was consolidated and adjusted to the developments of the rule of law, society and the new Euro-Atlantic context. The constitution is our national identity document. Consecrated through the sovereign will of the people, it is the body of the fundamental principles and norms that are equally addressed to the authorities of the state and its citizens. Therefore, the Constitution is the sacred book of our existence, and its anniversary it is a real celebration," Dorneanu stated.

The Constitution is the "working tool" of the CRR, and the meaning of its existence consists in defending the fundamental values inscribed in the fundamental law, Dorneanu added.