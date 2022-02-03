Celebrating Global Elections Day reaffirms importance of respect for democratic principles (electoral authority)

Global Elections Day, celebrated this year on February 3, reaffirms the importance of respecting democratic principles, Romania's Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) said on Thursday, Agerpres reports."Celebrating Global Elections Day reaffirms the importance of respecting the democratic principles enshrined in international treaties, national laws and constitutions, and reiterates the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the organisation and conduct of free and fair elections. The event also highlights the important part of the society in consolidating participatory democracy and the need to engage the general public in an open dialogue on relevant election-related matters," the AEP release reads.
AEP Chairman Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica sent a message to a conference organised on Thursday by the Association of European Election Officials (ACEEEO) to mark February 3, Global Elections Day.
"We are fortunate to have built such a long tradition throughout the ACEEEO region, and we are honoured to share the joy of celebrating democracy and free elections, to celebrate the successful election process, to learn from common experiences. Global Elections Day should always remind us of the great responsibility and the great privilege we have to contribute to the progress of the Romanian elections administration," says Mituletu-Buica.
AEP Deputy Chairman Vajda Zsombor, a member of the ACEEEO Executive Committee, participates in the virtual conference on behalf of AEP. He is expected to emphasise AEP's commitment to the values of the association and give a presentation on the good practices followed by AEP to hold elections as a result of the challenges to elections of late.
Global Elections Day is celebrated every year on the first Thursday in February at the initiative of the Association of European Election Officials (ACEEEO).