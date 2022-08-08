Celebrations for the Navy Day kick off in Tulcea

The celebrations occasioned by the Romanian Navy Day kicked off, Monday afternoon, in Tulcea, with a concert performed downtown this city by the Navy Music Ensemble.

The Prefect's office in the Tulcea County said in a press release that, through this concert, the military sailors, together with the military music band of the 101st Airborne Division of the USA, stationed at the 57th "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Air Base, started the artistic moments dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Romanian Navy Day, Agerpres.

"Celebrated for the first time on August 15, 1902, on board of the Elisabeta cruiser, the Romanian Navy Day reaches its 120th anniversary this year," reads the abovementioned source.

According to a press release from the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN), the first events of the series this year will take place in Tulcea to highlight thus the importance of the return of the Dobrogea area to the Motherland, when Romania became an independent state, Agerpres.

"The land between the Danube and the Black Sea offered our country access to the planetary ocean and, at the same time, generated the development of the maritime segment of the Romanian Naval Forces," reads the mentioned source.

In Tulcea, the programme of events organized by the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) will continue on Saturday, August 13, between 9:00 am. and 1:00 pm., with the Open House Day, in the military port, and on Sunday, August 14, between 9:00 am and 10:00 am, with a tribute will be paid to the sailor heroes, through a military and religious ceremony organized at the Heroes' Cemetery.

"On Monday, August 15, the Day of the Romanian Navy will be celebrated, in a restricted setting, in the military port, due to the rehabilitation works of the seafront, which are in progress," the SMFN press release also states.