Central bank: 0.4 pct dip in non-government loans this December

Loans granted by credit institutions to the non-government sector were 0.4 percent down (-0.8 pct in real terms) in December 2019 from the month before, at 267.574 billion lei, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release on Monday.

RON-denominated loans accounted for 67.6 percent of the total, up 0.3 percent (-0.1 pct in real terms), and foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in domestic RON dropped 1.9 percent.Loans to the non-government sector were 6.6 percent up YoY (2.4 pct in real terms) as a result of the 9.3 increase in the RON-denominated component (5 pct in real terms) and of the 1.3 percent advance of the foreign currency-denominated component expressed in RON (expressed in EUR, the forex component was 1.1 pct down).The credit to general government was 3.3 percent up in December 2019 from November, at 116,212 billion lei, and 10.1 percent higher (5.9 pct in real terms) from the year-ago period.Broad money (M3) as of end-December 2019 amounted to more than 422.628 billion RON, up 2.6 percent from November (2.2 pct in real terms), and 10.9 percent higher compared to December 2018 (up 6.6 pct in real terms).

AGERPRES