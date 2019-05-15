 
     
Central Bank's board decides to keep monetary policy rate at 2.50pct p.a.

Agerpres
BNR

At a meeting on Wednesday, May 15, the Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided to keep the bank's monetary policy rate at 2.50 percent per annum, according to a BNR press statement, according to Agerpres.

It also decided to leave unchanged the deposit facility rate at 1.50 percent per annum and the lending facility rate at 3.50 percent per annum, and to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.

