Chamber approves draft on administrative consortia

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, a legislative proposal that aims at the possibility of setting up administrative consortia, with legal personality, these being intercommunity development associations, told Agerpres.

There were 94 votes in favour, 3 against and 70 abstentions.

The legislative proposal amends and supplements in this sense the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 57/2019 on the Administrative Code and Law no. 273/2006 on local public finance.

Also, administrative consortia have legal personality and are of public utility, by effect of this law.

Administrative-territorial units that are not in a metropolitan area may be part of these consortia, and at least one of these territorial administrative units (TAUs) includes a rural locality.

The administrative-territorial units are represented in the general assembly of the administrative consortium by mayors, the draft also provides.

The normative act also stipulates that, in order to stimulate the cooperation of administrative-territorial units in administrative consortia, starting from 2024, a multi-year programme for supporting the cooperation of the TAUs, members of administrative consortia, whose financing is provided from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Development, is established. Commitment appropriations and budget appropriations are provided for in the state budget law.

The Chamber of Deputies is the first to be notified, the Senate being the decision-making body.