Chamber: Cultivation, posession, sale and buying of risk drugs to be punished with 3 to 10 years detention

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

The Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday adopted a draft law according to which cultivation, offering, sale, distribution, procurement, purchase, possession of dangerous drugs are punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 10 years, told Agerpres.

"Cultivating, producing, manufacturing, experimenting, extracting, preparing, transforming, offering, putting on sale, selling, distributing, delivering under any title, sending, transporting, procuring, buying, possessing or other operations regarding the circulation of dangerous drugs, outside law, are punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 10 years and the prohibition of certain rights. If the acts referred to in paragraph 1 are related to high-risk drugs, the punishment is imprisonment from 5 to 15 years and the prohibition of certain rights. Introduction or removal from the country, as well as the import or export of dangerous drugs, without a right, are punishable by imprisonment from 5 to 15 years and the prohibition of certain rights," the draft law states.

The draft law was also adopted by the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.

