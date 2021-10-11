Interim prime minister Florin Citu is invited on Monday to the plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber for the "Prime Minister's Hour" programme, to present a report regarding the campaign against COVID-19.

The meeting starts at 4.00 pm and was requested by the USR (Save Romania Union) parliamentary group.

The topic for today's meeting between the PM and the Deputies is: "Prime Minister's Report on the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 he coordinates, in the context in which Romania occupies now the last place in EU in this regard."

The standing bureau of the Deputies' Chamber last Tuesday approved the request of the USR group to invite the PM.

AGERPRES .