Chamber of Deputies clears Citizens' Initiative 'No Convicts in Public Office'

parlament vot camera deputatilor

The Chamber of Deputies cleared, on Tuesday, 295-to-one abstention, the legislative proposal on the citizens' initiative to revise the Romanian Constitution - 'No Convicts in Public Office'.

The legislative proposal provides for the completion of Article 37 of the Constitution - The right to be elected - with a new text, according to which citizens sentenced to custodial sentences for crimes committed with intent can no longer be elected in the local public administration bodies, in the Chamber of Deputies, in the Senate and in the office of the President of Romania until a situation that removes the consequences of the conviction arises.

The legislative proposal is to enter the Senate debate. According to the Constitution, in order to become a law, the referendum held must be validated within 30 days of its adoption in the Senate.

