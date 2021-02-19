Chamber of Deputies, Senate heads, meeting with IVECO representatives: Investments, current governing coalition's priority

Senate President Anca Dragu and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban had a meeting with the representatives of IVECO in Parliament on Friday, on which occasion it was emphasized that investments are a priority for the current governing coalition.

"Today, in Parliament, together with the Senate President, Anca Dragu, we had a meeting with the representatives of IVECO, a company that decided, in a difficult period, related to the coronavirus pandemic, to invest in our country. The efforts of the PNL [National Liberal Party] Government to keep the Romanian economy on an upward trend have had a positive effect on investors' confidence to launch new projects in Romania. I appreciated the fact that IVECO has recently started the construction of a truck factory in southeastern Dambovita County, where it will assemble the trucks for the Romanian Army, an investment of approximately 50 million euros, and which will create, in the first stage, 200 direct jobs in this production facility," Ludovic Orban wrote on Facebook.

He added that IVECO representatives said they want to intensify the company's presence in Romania.

"I was glad to learn from the company's representatives that they want to intensify their presence in Romania, including by opening a regional office in our country. Investments are the current governing coalition's priority, the only chance for Romania's development," added Ludovic Orban.