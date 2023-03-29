Chamber passes additional rights and facilities for disabled persons

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday a bill that provides for more facilities and rights for people with disabilities, compelling, among other things, the public administration authorities to ensure access to culture, sports and tourism and to install in buildings and public places adaptations specific to each type of disability.

There were 208 votes in favour and 46 abstentions.

The bill amends and supplements in this sense Law No. 448/2006 on the protection and promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities, told Agerpres.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.