 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Chamber passes additional rights and facilities for disabled persons

Inquam Photos / George Calin
plen camera deputatilor parlament

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday a bill that provides for more facilities and rights for people with disabilities, compelling, among other things, the public administration authorities to ensure access to culture, sports and tourism and to install in buildings and public places adaptations specific to each type of disability.

There were 208 votes in favour and 46 abstentions.

The bill amends and supplements in this sense Law No. 448/2006 on the protection and promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities, told Agerpres.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.